First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at LSB Industries

LSB Industries Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.77. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

