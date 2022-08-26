Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 359,463 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter worth about $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 475.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 118,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DS opened at $1.18 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

