First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,092 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,629,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

