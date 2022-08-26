Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Holdings Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 33,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSE:MOD opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.34. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $17.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

