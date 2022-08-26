Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,352,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,223,000 after purchasing an additional 473,480 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,318.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 245,741 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

