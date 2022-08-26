Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,107. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

COF opened at $113.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

