Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.77.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

