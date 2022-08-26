Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $299.30 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.59% of Quanta Services worth $299,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $81,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 57.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $709,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average is $124.48.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

