Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $495.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $504.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

