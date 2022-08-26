Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after buying an additional 58,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 32.5% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morningstar Trading Up 1.3 %
MORN stock opened at $238.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Activity
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.