Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 435,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after buying an additional 58,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Morningstar by 5.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 32.5% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORN stock opened at $238.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $218.25 and a one year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,460,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,460,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,288. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

