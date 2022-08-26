Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

