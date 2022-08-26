Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 600 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $243.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.80.

Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

