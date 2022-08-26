Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires New Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,938,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 583,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.