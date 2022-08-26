Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

