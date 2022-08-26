The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

