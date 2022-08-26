Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

