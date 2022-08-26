Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,690 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $184.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

