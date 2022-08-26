Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.81% of Seagate Technology worth $350,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of STX opened at $79.24 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

