Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

