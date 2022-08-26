Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,157,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

