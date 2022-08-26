Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Lessened by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.96.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.