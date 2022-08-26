Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,464 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.