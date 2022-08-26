Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in General Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in General Motors by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in General Motors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

