Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $337.86 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Yum! Brands worth $337,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

