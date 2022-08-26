Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,951,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $254.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.