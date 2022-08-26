Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 785 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.27 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

