Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Cadence Design Systems worth $347,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,348 shares of company stock worth $70,353,200 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $184.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

