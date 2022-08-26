Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock valued at $629,537. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

