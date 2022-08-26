Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $246.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $264.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.