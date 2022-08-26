Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 94 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.3 %

WST opened at $314.68 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.35 and a 200 day moving average of $341.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.