Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 247 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 162.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 202.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 250,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,533,000 after acquiring an additional 167,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average is $153.05.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

