Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 535,074 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,731,000 after acquiring an additional 510,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

