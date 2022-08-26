Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Land worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 99,208 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $8,107,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $4,763,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

