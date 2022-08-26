Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 73 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.3% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,187 shares of company stock worth $3,776,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.0 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

NYSE MCK opened at $366.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

