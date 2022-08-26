Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $733,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.