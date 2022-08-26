Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

