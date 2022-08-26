94,327 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 94,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $196,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,800. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 2.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

