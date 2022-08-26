21,981 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,503,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,705,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $9,455,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LAC opened at $31.67 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $41.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

