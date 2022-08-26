Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 26,330 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

