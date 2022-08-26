Intersect Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $204.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $347.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

