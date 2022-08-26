Intersect Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.96. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

