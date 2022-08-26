Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 26,955 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 170,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 222.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares during the period.

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,006 shares of company stock worth $2,593,745. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

