Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,144,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $150.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average of $148.77.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

