1,490 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading

