Intersect Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of HMC opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

