Intersect Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,691,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ORIX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ORIX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in ORIX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

ORIX Stock Up 2.0 %

About ORIX

ORIX stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.23.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

