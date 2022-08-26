Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
IMOS opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $884.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
