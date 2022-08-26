Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

IMOS opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $884.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Increases Dividend

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.9194 per share. This is a boost from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is presently 43.44%.

(Get Rating)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.