Intersect Capital LLC Has $263,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $244.53 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.