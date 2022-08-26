Intersect Capital LLC Sells 319 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

