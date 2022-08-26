Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Huntsman by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,356,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HUN. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

